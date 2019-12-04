Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER DALE HIGGINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER DALE HIGGINS Roger Dale Higgins, 64, died of natural causes in his residence on Hopewell Street in Santa Fe on October 12, 2016 with his pet dog faithfully at his side. Roger was born to Lawrence Walter Higgins (d. 1964) and Irene Elizabeth Burch (d. 2000) in Albuquerque on June 1, 1952. Roger was raised primarily in Wisconsin before spending much of his adult life in the Taos and Santa Fe areas of New Mexico. Roger was the father of two sons. Weylin James Lowe was born to Roger and Ms. Susanne Lowe in approximately 1979. Weylin passed away tragically and unexpectedly on November 2, 2006. Justin L. Terch, Roger's second son, was born to Roger and Ms. Sandra Terch in Virginia Minnesota in 1982. This obituary is the one and only gift that Justin is able to provide to his father, as Roger passed away before Justin learned of Roger's identity in June of 2019. While Roger and Justin never met, Justin loved his dad incredibly and will miss him dearly. Roger was a complicated man who didn't always see the world as others did and he sometimes struggled to identify his place in it. While a tragic accident caused him to lose his right leg as a young teenager, Roger never let that stop him as he went on to live a full life. He wasn't a perfect man, but he cared about the people in his life to whom he felt close. Roger is preceded in death by his son Weylin, his parents, his grandparents, and numerous siblings. He is survived by his son, Justin L. (Amber) Terch and Roger's grandchildren, Katelyn (10) and Bennett (8) of Cloquet Minnesota; an adult grandson Christopher, of New Jersey; an adult granddaughter Madisyn and her children of Pennsylvania; his sisters Vickie Ahsinger and Teresa Stanek, both of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorials are preferred in honor of Roger to the: Santa Fe County Indigent Burial Fund Community Services Department 2052 Galisteo Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 I love you dad and I always have - your son, Justin.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close