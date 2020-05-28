Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Ernest Foltz. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER ERNEST FOLTZ Roger Ernest Foltz, 69, died on May 23, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Born on June 10, 1950 in Wichita, KS, Roger started taking piano lessons at his home in Belle Plaine, KS. After graduating from high school, he attended Wichita State University where he completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Piano Performance. He received a PhD in Music Theory from the University of Texas in Austin and, after teaching at Temple University and the University of Minnesota, came to the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he completed his academic tenure. He taught music theory, served as Department Chair and Assistant Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNO. In 2012, Roger was awarded a Fellowship at the annual meeting of Music Teachers National Association. He served that organization for over 20 years in many capacities including as National Coordinator for the Student Composition Competition. Roger loved to travel, and served as the Travel Coordinator for his university where he coordinated over 50 international exchanges. One of his proudest achievements was that every undergraduate student in his College had an opportunity for international experiences. He visited over 45 countries and 6 continents in his own travels. Roger moved to Santa Fe in 2014, a city he had loved since his first visit. He became interested in collecting Native American art and founded Two Pines Art, a small business that dealt in antique Native American art. He adored the food, culture, and art of the City Different. He is survived by his partner of 36 years, Ken Bales, his brother Bruce and his wife Mary Kay, his niece Emilie and her husband and their son, and all of his friends that have shared so many good times with him. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

