ROGER G. LARKIN Roger G. Larkin passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife and best friend of 33 years, Annette and his daughter Nicole at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Orthella Larkin and his brother Richard Larkin. He is survived by his daughter Nicole Salazar (Richie), grandchildren, Isaiah, Amari and Ezra; son James Pace (Latishia), granddaughter Aliana; his mother-in-law Viola Smith; his brother Kenneth Larkin, nephew Kenny Jr, great nieces Alexus and Hannah, great nephew Matthew; and many friends. He will be remembered as a strong, humorous and giving man who loved his family and the great outdoors. A memorial service will be held at Rivera Family Funeral Home at 417 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm. The funeral mass will be held at San Isidro (large) Catholic Church at 3552 Agua Fria Street on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 4 to May 5, 2019