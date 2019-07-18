ROGER W. TRIPP Roger W. Tripp was born 10-21-1939 and passed away at his home in Santa Fe, NM on July 12, 2019. Roger was born In East St. Louis, Illinois and lived in the Bay area for about 55 years and drove truck, when he retired in Santa Fe. Although, Roger was a private man, he enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, riding scooters and remodeling his Santa Fe home. He could tell you stories all day. He is preceded in death by his wife Eloise, his mother Evalee and Clyde Tripp. Roger was an only child. He is survived in death his three children Jeff, Laura, and Steve Tripp
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 19, 2019