MATTHEW P. ROMERO
July 4, 1985 - October 27, 2008
Missing you as always son. Wishing you were here. I miss our long talks so much
and I always felt safe and so loved when you were here. You were always there
for your mom. Your baby girl is growing
up so fast. She is beautiful and
you'd be so proud of her.
To the world you were just another,
but to me you were my world.
Losing a child is the hardest thing any human being can go through. You never
get over it- but by the Grace of God you get through it day by day, knowing, I will see you again someday. I still talk about you every chance I get, you will never be forgotten. You will always be my loving son, and I will always be your mom.
Go Rest High on That Mountain
~Mom, dad, and your baby girl Chanel
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 27, 2020.