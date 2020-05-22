Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMULO GARCIA. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Rosary 9:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Santa Fe , NM View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROMULO GARCIA After 95 years of service to Our Lord on this Earth, Romulo Garcia, who said that he was truly blessed to have lived so long, has been called to his eternal reward to join his brothers and sisters in the great glory of our Heavenly Father. Romulo, born in Santa Fe, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2020. Romulo was named after his father and was a member of a family of five brothers and five sisters. He is the last surviving brother of this great family. He was preceded in death by his wife Erlinda and by his brothers; Casimiro, Frank, Cleofes, Henry, and Max and sisters; Antonia, Juanita, and Candelaria and is survived by his sisters, Bernie and Rosina. Romulo and all his brothers served during the Second World War, and all, by God's grace, came back safely from the war. Romulo received a battle star for the Bougainville, S.I. campaign and also received the Asiatic Pacific Medal. Romulo was a gifted carpenter, woodworker, and carver of many Franciscan statues and other beautiful carvings of doors, etc. He was also a master at remodeling homes. Romulo was a fantastic athlete and baseball player. "Lefty" was a nickname given him by his teammates. He loved to play in a Santa Fe league with his brothers and enjoyed going to watch the Albuquerque Dukes play. His favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. Romulo was always helping his sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was a devoted member of St. Francis Cathedral and St. Ann's Catholic Church. God has truly blessed us with this wonderful man and he will be joining his brothers for a special game against the Angels or the Saints. His brothers have a need for a "Lefty," of course, he will have his sisters cheering for him. God bless you, Romulo. Please note that a Rosary and Mass will be offered for Romulo at St. Ann's Catholic Church In Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday May 27th. The Rosary will be at 9:00 am followed by the Mass at 10:00 am. Due to the coronavirus there will be a limited number allowed in attendance. No other function is scheduled at this time. Also due to the coronavirus the burial at the National Cemetery has very limited restrictions and will be scheduled at a later date. You are asked to pay your final respect to Romulo at the Mass. Romulo will be buried with his precious wife, Erlinda. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Carmelite Sisters in Santa Fe. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

ROMULO GARCIA After 95 years of service to Our Lord on this Earth, Romulo Garcia, who said that he was truly blessed to have lived so long, has been called to his eternal reward to join his brothers and sisters in the great glory of our Heavenly Father. Romulo, born in Santa Fe, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2020. Romulo was named after his father and was a member of a family of five brothers and five sisters. He is the last surviving brother of this great family. He was preceded in death by his wife Erlinda and by his brothers; Casimiro, Frank, Cleofes, Henry, and Max and sisters; Antonia, Juanita, and Candelaria and is survived by his sisters, Bernie and Rosina. Romulo and all his brothers served during the Second World War, and all, by God's grace, came back safely from the war. Romulo received a battle star for the Bougainville, S.I. campaign and also received the Asiatic Pacific Medal. Romulo was a gifted carpenter, woodworker, and carver of many Franciscan statues and other beautiful carvings of doors, etc. He was also a master at remodeling homes. Romulo was a fantastic athlete and baseball player. "Lefty" was a nickname given him by his teammates. He loved to play in a Santa Fe league with his brothers and enjoyed going to watch the Albuquerque Dukes play. His favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. Romulo was always helping his sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was a devoted member of St. Francis Cathedral and St. Ann's Catholic Church. God has truly blessed us with this wonderful man and he will be joining his brothers for a special game against the Angels or the Saints. His brothers have a need for a "Lefty," of course, he will have his sisters cheering for him. God bless you, Romulo. Please note that a Rosary and Mass will be offered for Romulo at St. Ann's Catholic Church In Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday May 27th. The Rosary will be at 9:00 am followed by the Mass at 10:00 am. Due to the coronavirus there will be a limited number allowed in attendance. No other function is scheduled at this time. Also due to the coronavirus the burial at the National Cemetery has very limited restrictions and will be scheduled at a later date. You are asked to pay your final respect to Romulo at the Mass. Romulo will be buried with his precious wife, Erlinda. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Carmelite Sisters in Santa Fe. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close