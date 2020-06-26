RONALD RON KAY BYBEE Ronald "Ron" Kay Bybee died peacefully in Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM, on 13 June 2020. He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Schultz Bybee; his brother, Roger Wyett Bybee; his children, Debbi Bybee, Bobby Bybee, and Sandra Bybee; his stepchildren Roger Schultz and Patricia Templeton; and his eight grandchildren and stepgrandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leighton Wyett Bybee and Annette Bybee Souders. Ron was born in March 1937 in Kimball, NE. He attended Santa Fe's Alvord Elementary, Wood-Gormley Elementary, Harvey Junior High, and Santa Fe High schools. Subsequently, he served in the US Marine Corps. Upon returning to Santa Fe, Ron joined Souders, Inc., a family-owned furniture retailer founded in the 1930s. While at Souders he was certified by the Association of American Railroads, Bureau of Explosives, for fire extinguisher retesting and reinspection. He also committed himself to civic activities, particularly as a Scoutmaster in Post 34 of the Boy Scouts of America, where he received multiple honors, including the Order of the Arrow. Post 34 was closely associated with New Mexico's nascent volunteer search and rescue efforts. After Souders, Ron founded Santa Fe Lock and Key, becoming one of the most experienced and best-known locksmiths in the area. His shop welcomed customers, friends, and the less fortunate in need of a cold drink or just a place to sit awhile. Homeless veterans often got a bite to eat and good company as well, and none were turned away when the shop's doors were open. Ron collected model cars and trucks, New Mexico books and souvenirs, and M&M Mars memorabilia - all were displayed in his shop, along with a dazzling inventory of locks, folding tools, and durable flashlights. He enjoyed tinkering with computers and cameras, and he was a vibrant part of old Santa Fe. His friends and family remember him as an upbeat and unassuming person with a strong sense of affiliation with the Marine Corps. At Ron's request, his remains were cremated, and no services will be held. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers and donations.



