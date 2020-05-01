Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSALIE M. DOMINGUEZ. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ROSALIE M. DOMINGUEZ 9/11/39 - 4/27/20 Rosalie was born and raised in Galisteo, NM. She was salutatorian of her high school class and was the most beautiful gal around. Rosalie served as a Senorita on the Fiesta Court in the early 1960's. While working at Mountain Bell and living above his parents' grocery store on Canyon Road, she met the love of her life, Tom Dominguez, Jr. They married in 1963, and raised three children in Santa Fe. Rosalie was a teacher assistant at Agua Fria Elementary for over 20 years. She loved her job and loved helping her daughter in her classroom after she retired. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and cherished the time they spent together. Traveling the world with Tom was one of her great joys, as was spending time in the cabin he built for her. Rosalie was a loving mother, an amazing wife, and the sweetest person you could ever meet. She was "Aunt Rosie" to so many who knew her. Being a devout Catholic, she attended Santa Maria de la Paz faithfully. She also loved the Denver Broncos, but mostly because she had a crush on John Elway. Rosalie is survived by her daughter Melissa and grandson Dylan; her daughter Brenda and her wife Lisa; her son Tom, his wife Dorothy; and grandchildren Danielle, Jared, and Jeremy and his fianc‚ Ashley; and great-grandchildren Kalani and Jeriah. She is also survived by her brother Benjamin Anaya, his wife Carmen; her sister Teresa Vasquez, and many loving relatives. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Jane Anaya; brothers Tony and Chris; loving in-laws Tom and Dolores Dominguez; sister-in-law Viola Lucero; and her loving husband Tom. Rosalie was loved by so many, and the world won't be as bright without her in it. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Food Depot food bank. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

