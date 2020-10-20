1/1
ROSALINA M. RIVERA
1946 - 2020
ROSALINA M. RIVERA

Rosalina was born June 27, 1946 and died peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, graduated at Santa Fe High and worked at St. Vincent's Hospital for 30 years. She was a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was married to Emliano Rivera for over 35 years.
She is preceded in death by her father Pablo Carrillo, brother Fidel Carrillo, Paul George Carrillo, sister Stella Mendoza, Veronica Carrillo. She is survived by her husband Emiliano Rivera, son Clyde Ellis (Mati), daughter Barbara Duran (Joseph), mother Mercedes Carrillo, brothers Anders Carrillo (Melinda), Mike Carrillo ( Annette), David Carrillo, Jerry Carrillo (Robin), sister Ruby Dean (Joe), Anita Martinez (Joey), brothers-in-law Venancio Rivera (Luisa), Margarito Rivera, Amaro Rivera, sisters-in-law Maria Rivera, grandchildren Cruze Ellis (Natasha), Raymundo Aguirre, Cassandra Ramirez, Clyde C. Ellis Jr, great-grandchildren Maliah Ramirez, Alonzo Ellis, Mia Ellis, and Raymundo Aguirre Jr.
Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on October 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

