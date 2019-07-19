ROSE MARIE GALLEGOS JANUARY 2, 1932 JULY 16, 2019 ROSE MARIE GALLEGOS Age 87, was born on January 2, 1932 in Youngsville, NM. Rose went peacefully to join Our Lord on July 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She is now dancing in heaven with her loving husband of 60 years Santiago Gallegos. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 6:30 p.m. followed by a Rosary, 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please see Berardinellifuneralhome.com for full obituary. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 21, 2019