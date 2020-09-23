ROSE YOLANDA LALLI Rose Yolanda Lalli, 88, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, from heart disease. She was born of Italian immigrants, Rocco and Rosaria Spinelli in 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the second youngest of 6 siblings. She married in 1954 and ten years later, moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, with her husband and 2 children. In 1969, she began 25 years with United Airlines, where she is still remembered as the beloved receptionist of the Maintenance Base at SFO. Up until the time of her passing, she maintained lifelong friendships with her dear friends in hometown of San Mateo, and airline colleagues and superiors, who appreciated her like no other. Rose was an especially loved soul, by all who knew her. She was generous of spirit, warm, hospitable and above all, kind. She told it like it was. In San Mateo she and family attended St. Gregory's Catholic Church. A lover of music, she was in many productions of the parish's Theatre Guild, where she wowed the crowd for many seasons with her beautiful voice and dancing. Her faith was the most important thing in her life in later years. She said daily rosaries for friends and family facing illness or difficult times. Rose never missed EWTN's daily mass and was grateful for the channel's outreach to the homebound. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Dr. John Lang), husband Anthony, 2 step-grandchildren Alex and Max, in-laws, cousins, many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by sons Mark (10 days old) and Marc (37 years old), parents Rocco and Rosaria Spinelli, and five siblings, Jack (Dolly), Mary (Fred Bortolotti), Chuck (LaVerne), Nick (Josephine), and Rocco (Ines, still living). A rosary and mass will be said on Friday, September 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she resided with daughter Linda for the last 9 years of her life. In loving memory of Rose, and in lieu of flowers, it was her wish that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, AmFar, Boys Town, or The Humane Society. You were the love of my life, Mom. Linda