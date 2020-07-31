ROSELLA URSULA OVERBY Rosella "Ursula" Overby, 69, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away July 23, 2020 due to complications during open heart surgery. She is preceded in death by her father Luther Edmond Overby, mother Tillie Overby, brother Leonard Gurule, Godson Ronnie Montoya, and the father of her children John Michael Herrera Sr. She is survived by her companion, Leroy and their dog Baily; Her children John Michael Herrera, Jr., Joseph Adrian Herrera and partner Elaine; niece, Miranda Tafoya, whom she loved like a daughter, along with her children Ashley, Katelyn, Justin, and Skylah; granddaughters; Brittany Melody Herrera, Kaylene Andrada; great-grandchildren, Adelina Mia Vinci, Liam Jackson Vinci; Godchildren, Renee Maciel, Isabelle Benavidez, Miguel Martinez, Joe Spanarkle, and Julian Contreras. She is also survived by her brothers, Armando Overby, Tom Overby and his partner Rose, Ernie Overby; sisters, Cathy Montoya, Rosalie Contreras and her partner, Luis; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many dear friends. Open Visitation will be held at Avista Cremation & Burial Funeral Home, on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date to be announced later. www.avistacremationandburial.com