ROSINA CLAYTON Rosina Clayton, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, age 92, went to be with our Lord on January 8th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene Clayton of 65 years; parents Cesario and Deloisa Ortiz, seven brothers and four sisters. Rosina is survived by her children Mark (Veronica), Martin, Melissa, Marla (David). Grandchildren Matthew (partner), Michelle (partner), Melanie, Marissa (partner). Great grandchildren Aubrey, Aiden and Caleb. And best friend "pet" Chulo. Rosina was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe and enjoyed life to the fullest. Family was always her number one priority. Serving the family as pall bearers will be: Matthew Clayton, Michelle Clayton, Melanie Clayton, Marissa McCullough, Aubrey Clokey, Aiden Clokey and honorary pall bearer Caleb Narvaiz. Praying of the Rosary will be held on Tuesday January 14th, 2020 at 7:00pm at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 Rodeo Road. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with burial to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family would like to extend our special thanks to Sheryl, mom's nurse, Delores, mom's aide, Alice and Jazmain who were mom's long-time care givers, her nephew Phillip Aranda who was always there for mom and to many family and friends for all your thoughts, prayers and help. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer's foundation. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020