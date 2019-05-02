ROSINA F. SENA ROSINA F. SENA, 90, life long resident of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her Santa Fe home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am Monday, May 6th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1301 Osage, Santa Fe. She will be placed beside her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 am. Her family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Lunch Kitchen, 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2019