ROSINA MARIA ROMERO Rosina Maria Romero, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 28th, 2019 in Torrance, California. She is survived by her 5 children; Theresa Romero of Torrance, California, Sylvia Garcia of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Michael Romero of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dorothy Stephany and her husband Jay Stephany of Chesapeake, Virginia, Florinda Kirk and her husband Bryce Kirk of Covina, California; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Joe Romero, son; Daniel "Danny" Romero and parents; Joe B. and Eloisa Gonzales. Born on December 7, 1941 and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the daughter of Joe B. and Eloisa Gonzales. Marrying the love of her life Joe on December 31st, 1960. Rosina along with her husband relocated to Torrance, CA. Rosina worked at Copely newspaper company for 17 years as well as being a Teacher's aide for Torrance Elementary. Devoted to her faith and community, she was a Eucharistic minister, donor to the Boys & Girls Club of Harbor Gateway, and neighborhood liaison for Exxon Mobile. Rosina will be remembered as always helping others. She enjoyed movies and outings with her friends, decorating for the holidays, refurbishing statues and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 6pm January 16th, 2020; Berardinelli Funeral Home, 1399 Luisa St Santa Fe, NM 87505. Funeral Services January 17th, 2020 at 8am; The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 15, 2020

