ROY JARAMILLO Roy Jaramillo, 75, of Santa Fe, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his Santa Fe home. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps and retired from the Santa Fe Fire Department following many years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Prudy J. Jaramillo. He is survived by his three daughters, Debbie Sanchez (Louie Sanchez), Barbara Rivera (Lawrence Rivera), and Nancy Jaramillo (Steve Montano), and his six grandchildren, Steven Saiz, Samantha Saiz, Billy Saiz, Charlie Saiz, Chloe Rivera and Matthew Rivera. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment with full military honors will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 10, 2019