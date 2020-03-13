ROY LORENZO BEACHAM Roy Lorenzo Beacham died peacefully at home on March 1, 2020. He was born June 1, 1939, in Santa Fe. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys; brothers, William and John; sisters, Arlene Post and Jane Hamilton; daughter, Cheryl Baca; and granddaughter, Destiny Rose Baca. Roy graduated Santa Fe High in 1957, and attended UNM and The NM School of Mining and Technology. He worked at the Nevada Test Site before being called to service in the US Army, where he worked as a draftsman. Upon returning to Santa Fe, he worked as a technician and chemist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. After retiring, he worked in landscaping, research and development, coached women's 3A softball, and spent time with family. Roy loved his dogs, the UNM Lobos, the Cleveland Indians, camping, fishing, comedy, and music -- especially Buddy Holly. We will miss his dry wit and gentle soul. He is survived by his wife, Robin; daughter, Michelle Beacham (Kai Hawkins); grandsons, Michael Padilla (April Abeyta) and Angelo Baca (Alexandria); great-granddaughter, Malia Baca; sister, Susan Castner (Don) and many nieces and nephews. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary: ofsds.org or the Parkinson's Foundation: parkinson.org/
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 15, 2020