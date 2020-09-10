ROY SORRELS Roy Sorrels, 82 - artist, writer, actor, mentor, friend, and explorer - died on August 27, 2020, after a series of strokes. He leaves behind his wife, Sarah, his dog Joey and his cat Chispa, and a host of friends gathered over a long and adventurous life. Roy will forever be remembered for his talent, his wit, his wisdom, and his generosity. A voracious reader with a relentless curiosity, at the time of his death he was reading many books at once - history, science, novels, and philosophy. With a curious and creative spirit, Roy strolled leisurely through the world. He traveled widely through Europe, Mexico, and the United States, and lived for 20 years in New York City. One of Roy's great loves was theatre. He served as Artistic Director during an early season at the Creede Repertory Theatre in Creede, Colorado. After CRT, Roy continued his theatre career, mainly as an actor in New York City and various regional theaters, and as an actor and playwright in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where he lived for 10 years. It was in San Miguel that he met and married his sweetheart, Sarah Wolbach. They moved to New York City in 2000 and to Santa Fe in 2008. In his later years, as his health and mobility declined, Roy diligently studied Spanish every day. He drew and painted, wrote essays and plays, and mentored other writers in online courses. In 2018, Roy acquired a power chair, in which he explored Santa Fe, and in 2019 he traveled alone to Tlaquepaque, Mexico, where he stayed for a month, taking Spanish classes and enjoying the culture dear to his heart. A compassionate, open-hearted man with a passion for justice, Roy was distressed by what he perceived as the growing suffering in the world. Watching old musicals and practicing gratitude in his daily life provided some relief, and he frequently instructed himself: "Stay calm and read a book!" In memory of Roy, donations may be sent to St. Elizabeth's Shelter or the Food Depot in Santa Fe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store