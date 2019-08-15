RUBEN LAMARQUE On the evening of Monday, August 12, 2019, Ruben Lamarque passed away peacefully after his ten-year battle with dementia. He was born to Ruben and Elizabeth Lamarque in Brooklyn in 1936. Ruben earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Vermont, where he met Joan, his wife of 60 years. After serving in the United States Army, reaching the rank of captain, he had a 25-year career in sales management with the Bell System. He received his MBA from Hofstra University. He loved hockey, tennis, gardening, singing with the Santa Fe Symphony Chorus, and ushering at the Lensic Theater. He was loved for his sense of humor and his positive outlook on life. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Karen Galvin (Ed), Kevin (Colleen), and Cheryl Tecson (David); and grandchildren, Samantha Lawrence (Adam), Mack and Joshua Galvin, Jack and Grant Tecson, and Renee and Andre Lamarque; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Edward Lawrence; and sister, Nancy West. There will be a Celebration of Ruben's Life in his native New York this autumn. In lieu of flowers, please help to cure Alzheimer's by donating to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation: www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ Please visit our online guestbook for Ruben at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - Rio Rancho (Unser Blvd. north of Northern) 1275 Unser Blvd, NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144 (505) 338-2000
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 18, 2019