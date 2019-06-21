RUBEN O. MONTOYA Ruben O. Montoya lifetime resident of Santa Fe, passed away in his sleep on June 15, 2019 at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Nora Montoya, daughters, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Rosary and Memorial, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 7pm, Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11am, St Anne's Parish. Interment service with full military honors will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 12:45pm. Reception, St Anne's Parish Hall, 2-4pm. Ruben's full obituary can be seen on, riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 23, 2019