RUBY ALDITH KIDD-HOLMES Ruby Aldith Kidd-Holmes, age 97, resident of Santa Fe died May 26, 2020. Born April 20, 1923 in Ulster Springs, Trelawny Jamaica West Indies to M. Ethel Baillie-Kidd and Richard S Kidd. She was married to Nels Alfred Holmes of Kingston Jamaica W.I. who preceded her in death along with brothers Ira, Fred, and Conrad, sisters Veronica, Clara (Bibs), and step sons Basil and Herman. She is survived by step son Roy, step daughter Lena, son Stanley, daughter Akasha, son Kerry, sister Louise "Dolly", brother Stanley "Sunny"; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. Ruby earned her Associate's Degree as a Medical Secretary and was employed for 20 years in the ICU at Mountainside Hospital in New Jersey. She then retired to New Mexico to be close to her two youngest, Akasha and Kerry. Family Services are arranged through Rivera Family Funerals with interment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to May 31, 2020.