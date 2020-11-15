RUBY V. ROYBAL
August 26, 1930 to November 8, 2020
Ruby V. Roybal passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Pojoaque, New Mexico. Ruby was born and raised in Nambe, New Mexico to parents, Jose Remejio and Juanita Branch Valdez. Ruby was the oldest daughter of seven children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Reymondo "Ray" Roybal (married 62 years) and son, Michael Joseph Roybal; parents, Jose Remejio Valdez and Juanita Branch Valdez; brothers, Hilario (Lucrecia) Valdez, Benancio (Viola) Valdez, Valentine (Fermina) Valdez, Dolores (Joe) Barry all of Nambe, and sister, Ambrosia (John) Hutt of Taos and granddaughter, Patricia J. Zubiate.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Roybal (Jody), Lawrence (Barbara Lee) Roybal and Arleen Roybal-Teel (Randy); sister, Anna (Juan) Trujillo and nephew, Danny (Norma) both of Nambe; grandchildren, Michael Andrew Roybal, Dr. Karen Roybal DeVore (Ryan) and Tomas J.R. Teel.
She graduated from Pojoaque High School in 1948. Ruby attended and graduated from Business School in Albuquerque in 1950. She returned to Nambe where she married husband Ray Roybal on December 23, 1949. Ruby was an active member of the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque Catholic Church and was a member of the Holy Family Society She worked as an administrative assistant at the University of California (LANL). After a few years she went to work for the State of New Mexico, Liquor Division. In 1962, she went to work for the Pojoaque Valley School District as the Assistant to the Superintendent until she retired in 1986.
As a retired educator, she chaired the committee that assisted college students pursuing their degree in education with scholarships to continue their education. Ruby enjoyed international travel. She visited Greece, Spain, Germany, Costa Rica. She went many cruises including the Panama Canal Crossing and throughout the Caribbean Islands. Ruby and Ray visited 42 of the 50 states. Ruby joined the El Rancho Senior Citizen Center where she participated in weaving, ceramics, and tin work classes. She was an avid Denver Bronco and loyal Rockies fan, and a strong supporter of UNM athletics.
Due the State of New Mexico Health COVID-19 regulations, public services will be postponed until following the 2020 pandemic. A memorial service will take place later. The family asks that you pray for her as she joins our Holy Father. Special thanks to Deacon John Archuleta and Deacon Greg Romero for their spiritual guidance.
Honorary pallbearers: Ray Valdez, George Valdez, Ken Montoya, Michael A. Roybal, Tomas Teel, John Trujillo, Eric Trujillo, Dr. Karen DeVore and Tony Barry.
The Roybal family would like to say a special thank you to the Santa Fe County Senior Service from the delivery personnel from Meals on Wheels; to the Caregivers, Michelle Webb, Ester Griego, and Anna Trujillo. We would also like to thank the Pojoaque Choir from Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque Catholic Church that would come to her home and sing Christmas Carols every year.
