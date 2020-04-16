RUTH B. BEATY Ruth B. Beaty, 99, of Tesuque, passed away April 12, 2020 of natural causes. She was raised in Tesuque by her parents, Ira and Margaret Bell. She attended Santa Fe schools and New Mexico State University. In 1940 she was married to Howard Beaty. They moved to Los Alamos after WWII. Ruth worked as an executive secretary for Los Alamos National Lab for 28 years, retiring in 1978. She loved playing bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, and hosting large parties. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and their son, Stephen. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Klaer, two sons Leslie and Roger Beaty, their wives, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020