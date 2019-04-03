Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saba McWilliams. View Sign

SABA MCWILLIAMS For over eight decades, Saba McWilliams brought a sense of joy, passion and commitment to her family, friends, and colleagues in all her endeavors. She passed away peacefully on April 2 , 2019 in Santa Fe at age 82 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Saba was born March 3, 1937 in Lake Forest, Illinois and was a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College. For the major portion of her life she devoted herself to the management of the arts working as the Assistant to conductor Thomas Shippers and many arts organizations including the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, San Francisco Opera, and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, as well as many other nonprofit organizations and associations. Writing of her time at the New York City Opera she commented "how we laughed, played, cooperated, covered for each other at all levels, and worked very hard to make all aspects of the company as best we could." She carried those passions into everything she did in her life. Saba is survived by her sisters Barbara Chamberlin of Santa Fe and Susan Schoenfeld of Ingleside, Illinois, niece Anne Chamberlin Siler, of Grand Junction, CO, nephews David Alexander Chamberlin and Charles Edward McWilliams. At her request, there will be no memorial but friends are invited to make charitable contributions in her name to the Santa Fe Community Foundation or a nonprofit of your choice.

