SALLY STAINTON CLEAVER Sally Stainton Cleaver, age 89, born March 27, 1931 died July 15, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sally is survived by her children, Toby Cleaver, Anthony Cleaver, Kathy Cleaver, Susan Cleaver and Ken Cleaver, as well as her grandchildren Rio Cleaver, Lakota Cleaver, Nathan Clark, Lucas Clark, and Simon Clark. She is predeceased by her siblings Katherine Evans, Edward Stainton, and David Stainton. Feisty, outspoken, fearless, and with an adventuresome spirit, Sally was a talented horsewoman. As a teenager,she was a Marshal at Yonkers Raceway in New York. She later rode pier diving horses in Atlantic City, and would compete in many equestrian disciplines, from long distance endurance rides, to jumper, eventing, and dressage events with her children. She taught her children and grandchildren how to horseback ride. She founded Banbury Cross Farm in Goshen, NY over fifty years ago. Banbury Cross was known for its standardbred race horses, but Sally was more enamored of her Morgan horses and later Spanish Andalusians, at one point having the largest herd of Andalusians in the US. She volunteered at a horseback program for children with cerebral palsy,and was a quiet donor for Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen. She also generously donated to The Horse Shelter in Santa Fe. Sally developed a life long love of skiing from her time at the University of Grenoble in France, and taught all of her children to ski. From Goshen NY she relocated to Longmont Colorado, where she hosted Native Americans with sweat lodges and other gatherings on her farm. Later she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she spent the last twenty years until a recent move to Scottsdale Arizona. Sally had an enormous love of horses and dogs, and was usually seen in the company of her beloved canine companions, Tom and Henry. Her travels led her around the globe, always with family members and camera in hand. Africa was a favorite destination, with the extensive wildlife. An accomplished photographer in Santa Fe, Sally was well known at Native American festivals for her images of tribal dancers, as well as her other photographic interests of rodeos, nature, and portraiture. Sally played a mean game of Russian Bank, and took great delight in besting her opponents, usually family members. She truly was one of a kind, and will be missed greatly by family and loved ones. A small memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter.

