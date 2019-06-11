Santa Fe New Mexican

Samuel O. Angel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel O. Angel.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Obituary
Send Flowers

SAMUEL O. ANGEL Samuel O. Angel, 58, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30pm with a Rosary being recited at 7pm at Rivera Family Funeral Home, Kiva Chapel of Light. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10am at St. Anne's church with interment to follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Reception after at St. Anne's. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 For more information please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.