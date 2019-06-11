SAMUEL O. ANGEL Samuel O. Angel, 58, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30pm with a Rosary being recited at 7pm at Rivera Family Funeral Home, Kiva Chapel of Light. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10am at St. Anne's church with interment to follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Reception after at St. Anne's. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 For more information please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 12 to June 13, 2019