SAMUEL ROMERO Samuel Romero of Rio Rancho, New Mexico passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 reaching the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen Romero, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage, and by their darling daughter Regina Romero. He was also preceded in death by his sister Eufelia Zuniga, and brothers Joe, Ben, Adolfo, and Frank Romero. Samuel was born in Cuyamungue, New Mexico on April 19, 1926 to Ascension and Teofila Romero. He was the epitome of resiliency. As a child he had to overcome many challenges which included suffering severe burns to his hands and body. As a teenager he attended and graduated from the Spanish American Normal School at El Rito, New Mexico. After graduating high school, he served in the army and in campaigns in Italy during World War II. After returning from duty, he attended Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. While attending university he met then married his beloved wife, Helen. The two returned to Cuyamungue and raised a family of five children. He worked as an accountant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory while tending to the farm until his retirement in 1989. In 1993 he and Helen moved to Las Cruces, then to Santa Fe, and finally to Rio Rancho in 2005 where he resided until his passing. Samuel is remembered by his family as a man who overcame hardship and poverty through dedication, perseverance, and a drive to better himself and his family. He valued education and instilled in his family his appreciation of our family's history, culture, and heritage. Whether on outings, camping and fishing with his family, or tending to his garden and orchard, he instilled in his children a deep love and appreciation for the Earth, our ancestors and our links to these. He was always busy on one project or another. Whether laying block, running electrical wire, rebuilding engines, or roofing his home, there was never a challenge that he wouldn't take on. He led by example and taught his children to take challenges head on, to figure things out and if you fail, try again. Samuel is survived by his brother Elmer Romero. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Mike Humalainen, his daughter and son-in-law Laura and Michael, his son Jacob Romero, his son Samuel J. Romero, and grandchildren Aja, Regina Romero and Veronica Romero. Our Dad will always live in our hearts and as we go forward in a time of new challenges and new opportunities, we ask ourselves, "What would Dad do?"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store