Sandie Brooks Shively

SANDIE BROOKS SHIVELY Sandie Brooks Shively age 71 peacefully departed on June 5, 2019. Her beloved sisters were by her side. Sandie had 30 joyful years with her late husband, Jim. She is survived by sisters; Marcie Brooks (John Delamater), Laurie Dulson, and brother Ron Brooks. She had two wonderful sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her life will be celebrated at a memorial in at home on Saturday, June 8 at 11 am to 2 pm. In lieu of gifts or flowers, a donation to is appreciated. Services are entrusted to: RIVERSIDE FUNERAL HOME of Santa Fe, 3232 Cerrillos Rd. (505)395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 6, 2019
