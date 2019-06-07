Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANDRA EVELYN WAKS 5/2/1939 - 5/22/2019 - Sandra Evelyn Waks passed peacefully following a four-month battle with cancer, three weeks after her 80th birthday celebration. Sandy was born in Brooklyn, graduated Madison High School and Pratt Institute. She was a clothing designer in Manhattan before moving to Mill Valley, CA where she raised her only child David. Sandy was outspoken, independent, lived without fear. She inspired family and friends with her strength of character, drive, and creativity. She loved to entertain, was a gourmet cook, master gardener, lover of jazz, NYTimes crossword puzzle devotee, loyal friend. She traveled to all corners of the world, was a passionate activist for human rights, the disadvantaged, the environment. Her last few years were spent in Santa Fe. She found friendship and community with the New Mexico Mycological Society, Ft. Marcy water aerobics, and the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. She was the entertainment chair of the GLOW Winter Lights celebration. She loved hiking the Aspen Vista Trail, hunting wild mushrooms with Finny, her beloved Jack Russell terrier. And she especially loved tending the garden at her beautiful Sun Mountain home. Though Sandy let everyone know she was a native New Yorker, she was proud to call Santa Fe home. Survivors include son David Lyle, brother Stuart and wife Nancy, nephews and niece Jonathan, Robert, Ali and families. Donations in memory of Sandra Waks may be made to Planned Parenthood and the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.

SANDRA EVELYN WAKS 5/2/1939 - 5/22/2019 - Sandra Evelyn Waks passed peacefully following a four-month battle with cancer, three weeks after her 80th birthday celebration. Sandy was born in Brooklyn, graduated Madison High School and Pratt Institute. She was a clothing designer in Manhattan before moving to Mill Valley, CA where she raised her only child David. Sandy was outspoken, independent, lived without fear. She inspired family and friends with her strength of character, drive, and creativity. She loved to entertain, was a gourmet cook, master gardener, lover of jazz, NYTimes crossword puzzle devotee, loyal friend. She traveled to all corners of the world, was a passionate activist for human rights, the disadvantaged, the environment. Her last few years were spent in Santa Fe. She found friendship and community with the New Mexico Mycological Society, Ft. Marcy water aerobics, and the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. She was the entertainment chair of the GLOW Winter Lights celebration. She loved hiking the Aspen Vista Trail, hunting wild mushrooms with Finny, her beloved Jack Russell terrier. And she especially loved tending the garden at her beautiful Sun Mountain home. Though Sandy let everyone know she was a native New Yorker, she was proud to call Santa Fe home. Survivors include son David Lyle, brother Stuart and wife Nancy, nephews and niece Jonathan, Robert, Ali and families. Donations in memory of Sandra Waks may be made to Planned Parenthood and the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 9, 2019

