SANDRA JEAN TAYLOR Sandra Jean Taylor was born January 30, 1943 in Dearborn, Michigan. She came to New Mexico with her family at the age of 7, and lived most of her life in Santa Fe. She became a professional educator, and an enthusiastic reader, a meticulous cook, a critic of local weather, and a gardener who gave the name Geraldine to all her plants save one. Sandra passed away April 3, 2019, in Durango, Colorado, at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her parents, Katherine Gretchen Smith Taylor and Henry Clay Taylor, and her sibling, D. Taylor. She is survived by her son, Daniel Forrest Taylor, and her grandchildren, Virginia Evelyn Taylor and Daniel Henry Taylor. Donations in her name to Santa Fe Kitchen Angels, where she volunteered, are welcome. Services will be private.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019