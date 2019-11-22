Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra R. Romero. View Sign Service Information Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad 1804 E Main Trinidad , CO 81082 (719)-846-3347 Send Flowers Obituary

SANDRA R. ROMERO Sandra R. Romero (Sawaya) - passed away on October 24th, 2019 at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sandra was born on Feb. 24, 1964 to John and Evelyn Sawaya. She grew up in Trinidad, CO, attended high school and Jr. College there and then went on to graduate from the College of Santa Fe with a degree in accounting. She later got her CPA license. She worked for the New Mexico state Engineers office and also for the Santa Domingo Indian tribe. Sandra was an avid outdoors woman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and basically any activity where she was out in the fresh air and could see wildlife. She had dogs, raised chickens and had a large greenhouse garden in Chama, New Mexico. She especially loved the deer and elk who often looked in the windows of their home. Sandra is preceded in death by her father John. She is survived by her son, Nick Massarotti, her mother Evelyn Sawaya, her long-time friend and caregiver, Derek Strauch, her sisters Alison Finsten and Joan Orgeldinger as well as her niece, nephew and multiple cousins. Donations may be made to Noah's Ark in Trinidad, CO. Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

SANDRA R. ROMERO Sandra R. Romero (Sawaya) - passed away on October 24th, 2019 at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sandra was born on Feb. 24, 1964 to John and Evelyn Sawaya. She grew up in Trinidad, CO, attended high school and Jr. College there and then went on to graduate from the College of Santa Fe with a degree in accounting. She later got her CPA license. She worked for the New Mexico state Engineers office and also for the Santa Domingo Indian tribe. Sandra was an avid outdoors woman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and basically any activity where she was out in the fresh air and could see wildlife. She had dogs, raised chickens and had a large greenhouse garden in Chama, New Mexico. She especially loved the deer and elk who often looked in the windows of their home. Sandra is preceded in death by her father John. She is survived by her son, Nick Massarotti, her mother Evelyn Sawaya, her long-time friend and caregiver, Derek Strauch, her sisters Alison Finsten and Joan Orgeldinger as well as her niece, nephew and multiple cousins. Donations may be made to Noah's Ark in Trinidad, CO. Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close