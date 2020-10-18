VIOLA FRANCES SANTANA
Viola Frances Santana passed October 7, 2020, born to Felipe and Victoria Santana June 7, 1959 in Santa Fe, NM.
Viola you are with the Lord, rest in peace. We will miss you.
She is survived by daughter Gabriella Santana, grandchildren Marisol and Jonathan Montoya; brothers James, Anthony (Anita), Orlando (Gertrude), Edward, and Donald Santana; sisters Josie Santana, Rebecca Glantz, Teresa Ordaz, Cathleen Rancier, Lenore Trujillo.
Services are pending.