SANTANA VIOLA FRANCES
1959 - 2020
VIOLA FRANCES SANTANA

Viola Frances Santana passed October 7, 2020, born to Felipe and Victoria Santana June 7, 1959 in Santa Fe, NM.
Viola you are with the Lord, rest in peace. We will miss you.
She is survived by daughter Gabriella Santana, grandchildren Marisol and Jonathan Montoya; brothers James, Anthony (Anita), Orlando (Gertrude), Edward, and Donald Santana; sisters Josie Santana, Rebecca Glantz, Teresa Ordaz, Cathleen Rancier, Lenore Trujillo.
Visit riversidefunerals.com to view more.
Services are pending.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
