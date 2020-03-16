Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARA V. SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SARA V. SMITH Memorial services for Sara V. Smith will be March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, Santa Fe, NM. Sara was born April 14, 1954 to Genevieve Fergeson Smith and Haskel B Smith in Las Cruces, NM and died on January 29, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. She attended school in Bayard, and Las Cruces before graduating from Santa Fe High, Sara graduated from Sul Ross State University and was a member of Phi Mu and ROTC. Sara was an administrator for NM Department of Corrections until her retirement. Sara is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include Stonewall Smith of Phoenix, AZ; Margaret Lair, of Lubbock, TX; Genevieve Jayachandran of Lubbock, TX; Justin Smith of Snoqualmie, WA; Tyler Smith of Clive, IA; and Austin Lair of Kerrville, TX; and great nieces and nephews.

