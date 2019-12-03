Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARA W. FILEMYR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SARA W. FILEMYR Sara W. Filemyr, beloved mother, grandmother, wife and schoolteacher died in Santa Fe, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Joseph Filemyr III, and her brother, John Walker. She was born in Virginia on July 12, 1932 to Harry and Wanda Walker. She is survived by her two sisters, Harriet Harrison and Kathryn Tubb, as well as her five children and their spouses: Edward Filemyr IV and Laura Ostrowsky, Richard and Bernadine Filemyr, Ann Filemyr and Ond‚ Chymes, Kate Filemyr, Janet Filemyr and Hiroshi Watanabe. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Ed Filemyr V, Julia Filemyr, Mimiko Watanabe, Zo Watanabe, Fritz Rowland and Dexter Rowland. Sara graduated from Swarthmore College with a BA in the Classics. She received her Master's degree in Elementary Education from Temple University. She loved teaching first and second grade children how to read and instilled in her students a love for books. She served on the Board of Lakeview Community Library in Random Lake, Wisconsin. She taught English as a second language to migrant workers in rural Wisconsin for many years, assisting them with securing housing, driver's licenses and other related needs. More recently she was an active member of the Capital City Lion's Club. She made many new friends while taking classes and sharing meals at the Ken and Patty Adam Senior Center in Eldorado. She enjoyed knitting and knitted hundreds of children's sweaters which she donated to multiple charities. A Memorial Service to give thanks for Sara's life will be Friday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Church of Santa Fe, 1804 Arroyo Chamiso, corner of St. Michael's Drive, 988-3295, Rev. Talitha Arnold officiating. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600

