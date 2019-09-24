SARAH LEE CHAVEZ Sarah Lee Chavez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019. Sarah Lee is survived by her husband of 38 years Frankie Chavez, her son Bob Chavez, daughters Laurie Chavez, Annette Hemberger (Phil) Debbie Mitchell (Dave), six grandchildren three great grandchildren A Viewing and Memorial will be held at the Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel on September 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe on Monday morning, September 30, 2019. Please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com to view the full obituary and to sign the on-line guest register. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 25, 2019