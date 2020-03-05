Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH MARGARET MARGE KOCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SARAH MARGARET MARGE KOCH JANUARY 9, 1922 - FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Marge was born in Lovingston, VA, to Linwood Grafton Tucker and Phoebe Boyd Tucker, a country lawyer and a school teacher who brought her up lovingly amidst fruit orchards, berry brambles and dogwood groves. Vivacious, adventurous, open-minded, and intellectually curious, Marge left home for college at age 16 to study social work. After obtaining a master's degree, she moved to New York City, where she worked with families in the tenements of Manhattan. She also fell for and married a homesick Marine from New Mexico. After the end of WWII, Marge found herself acclimating to life raising a family in Santa Fe. She immersed herself in the community, including as an avid book club member, mountain hiker, skier and fiercely competitive tennis player. Deeply passionate about the sustainability of all living things, Marge grew to revere New Mexico for its unique biological and social ecologies. She continued social work before teaching 4th grade at Larragoite Elementary School until retirement, after which she traveled extensively and finally relocated to Grand Rapids, MN, to care-take for her ailing husband with the help of her daughter. Marge was steadfastly good-humored, warm, generous, and kind-hearted, propelled by her strong sense of social justice and determination to continue evolving. She displayed astonishing resilience following the deaths of her grandson, Isaac Sumner Gregory Koch; husband, Sumner "Stanley" Koch; and daughter, Marilyn Joyce Koch. Marge is survived by her children, Gwendolyn Koch, Kristin Vogelgesang and husband Todd, Sumner Koch and wife Adilia, and Karin Koch; grandchildren Margaret Wright, Ewen Wright and wife Laurel, Miguel Orde¤ana and wife Keymi, William Stark and wife Jaclyn, Eric Stark, and Aaron and Jacob Koch; great-grandchildren Reya and Miguel Orde¤ana Jr.; and a devoted array of extended family and friends. "No man is an island, / entire of itself; / every man is a piece of the continent, / a part of the main. / Any man's death diminishes me, / because I am involved in mankind; / and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee." ~John Donne

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close