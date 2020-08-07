SATIVA TAFOYA Sativa Lurrie Tafoya was born September 28, 1995 and passed away on July 25, 2020. Sativa, beloved daughter of David C. Tafoya and Tamra A. Wallace-Tafoya, step-parents, Monica Montoya and Gordan Riddle, and her brothers Tevin and Ty Tafoya, grandparents Loretta Newman, Daniel, and Kathy Wallace, great-grandmother Priscilla Vigil, and God parents Gerald Tafoya and Jackie Vigil, many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many other extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by the love of her life Keanue Norman, her uncle Zach Lopez, and great-grandparents Ernest and Toni Tafoya, and Martha Wallace. Sativa enjoyed working with the summer recreation program. It brought her great joy and a sense of accomplishment. She was always greeted with smiles and hugs from the children. Sativa was a great protector of her younger brothers and they looked up to her with great admiration, happiness, and respect. She was her mom and dad's pride and joy. Due to the coronavirus, viewing will be limited for immediate family members only. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel, and will be followed by a reception at her mother's home at 1844 Paseo de Enrique in Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com