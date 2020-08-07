1/2
Sativa Lurrie Tafoya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sativa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SATIVA TAFOYA Sativa Lurrie Tafoya was born September 28, 1995 and passed away on July 25, 2020. Sativa, beloved daughter of David C. Tafoya and Tamra A. Wallace-Tafoya, step-parents, Monica Montoya and Gordan Riddle, and her brothers Tevin and Ty Tafoya, grandparents Loretta Newman, Daniel, and Kathy Wallace, great-grandmother Priscilla Vigil, and God parents Gerald Tafoya and Jackie Vigil, many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many other extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by the love of her life Keanue Norman, her uncle Zach Lopez, and great-grandparents Ernest and Toni Tafoya, and Martha Wallace. Sativa enjoyed working with the summer recreation program. It brought her great joy and a sense of accomplishment. She was always greeted with smiles and hugs from the children. Sativa was a great protector of her younger brothers and they looked up to her with great admiration, happiness, and respect. She was her mom and dad's pride and joy. Due to the coronavirus, viewing will be limited for immediate family members only. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel, and will be followed by a reception at her mother's home at 1844 Paseo de Enrique in Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved