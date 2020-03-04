SECUNDINO (MINO) GABALDON Our husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, Secundino (Mino) Gabaldon has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1st. He was 84 years old. As he always said he was blessed by his family. He had the greatest wealth in his family. He is survived by his wife, Mabel, of 63 years, 7 children; Eileen and husband John Hosemann; Rudy and wife, Yolanda; Ricky; Alex; Clarence and wife, Carmen; Johnny; Linda; and husband, Jerry Salas; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Feliberto and Alicia Gabaldon; son, Benerito Gabaldon; brothers, Leopoldo, Feliberto, and Eugenio; sisters, Vera and Cathy Gabaldon. He is also survived by two brothers; Martin and wife, Viola; and Ernestino; two sisters, Gloria Sanchez and Carol Duran; sisters-in-law, Corrine, Theresa, and Sophie. Pallbearers will be Christian Moreno, Nathan, Joshua, Diego, Martin, Deante, Niko Gabaldon, and Marcos Romero. All remaining grandchildren are honorary pallbearers. Our husband, dad, grandpa is already so greatly missed. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow in Las Vegas, NM followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 5, 2020