SECUNDINO DINO MARTINEZ Secundino "Dino" Martinez, a gifted artist, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, father of three, and friend, passed away at age 38. Dino was born in Espanola, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Maryann Martinez, maternal grandfather Francisco Delgado Escalera, Godmother Melinda Martinez, five nieces and nephews. He is survived by his parents Dino Martinez Sr. and Enedina Delgado Martinez; children Taishanna, Dino III, and Niziah; sisters Maria (Joel), Olivia (Oscar), Sara (Luis), and Miracle; and many nieces and nephews; paternal grandfather Joe V. Martinez Sr., maternal grandmother Alejandrina Macias Garcia; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dino was an extremely talented artist whose art lives on the skin, walls, automobiles, motorcycles, and hearts all over the country and Mexico. Dino was loved by many, a true Brother to most, and an inspiration to us all. The full obituary, including vigil and service details is posted at www.devargasfuneral.com
.