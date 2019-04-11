SENOBIA BENAVIDEZ Senobia Benavidez, Age 80 from Tesuque passed away peacefully April 9, 2019. She was a life time member of the Sagrada Familia. Senobia was preceded in death by her husband Jackie "Jacobo" Benavidez, son Terry Benavidez, parents Jose and Lila Jimenez, grandsons Dominic Olivas, Arthur Martinez, daughter in-law Mary Ellen Benavidez. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Benavidez, Jeanette Benavidez both from Tesuque, NM. Sons, Robert Benavidez (Anita) from Santa Fe, NM, Ronald Benavidez and wife Jessie from Santa Fe, NM. She is also survived by her brother, Johnny Jimenez and wife Elaine of Albuquerque, NM. 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 AM with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM at the San Isidro Catholic Church in Tesuque, NM. Interment will follow at 12:45 PM at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Rivera Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Espanola, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 14, 2019