SENOBIA BENAVIDEZ The family of Senobia Benavidez would like to thank all the family and friends for all your thoughts, prayers, support and gifts. We want to thank Richard and Loretta Martinez, the Santa Maria Knights of Columbus for the beautiful Rosary, Georgie Jimenz for the music, Father Terry Brennan for the beautiful Mass and graveside services. A Special thank you to Mary Helen Perea from Rivera Funeral home for all your help support and love. A 30 day mass will be celebrated Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Santa Maria La Paz at 9:30 AM. How we are Missing You They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles, No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. We cannot bring the old days back when we were all together. The family chain is broken now, but memories live forever. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 10 to May 12, 2019

