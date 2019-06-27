SENOVIA TARVER Senovia Tarver, 89 resident of La Pasada, NM passed away on June 21, 2019. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Parish. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St, Anthony's Parish with interment at 1:15 pm. At Santa Fe National Cemetery with Reception to follow. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 28, 2019