SERGIO GONZALEZ LAGUNAS OCTOBER 12, 1950 - JUNE 29, 2019 We are sadden to announce the passing of Sergio Gonzalez Lagunas on evening of June 29, 2019 at home with family by his side. Sergio was born on October 12, 1950 in Mexico City, Mexico. He later met and married the love of his life of 46 years, Rosa M. Gonzalez. Sergio is survived by children, Adriana Rodriguez (Sergio), Guillermo Gonzalez, Wendy Garcia (Isaac); grandchildren, Alexiz and Geneziz Rodriguez, Jesica and Sebastian Gonzalez, Isaiah Garcia; great-grandson, Ezra-Luke Rodriguez. Christian services will be held on July 3, 2019 at 6pm at the Iglesia Rosa de Saron located at 3212 Calle Marie suite A, Santa Fe, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am at the San Isidro Center, located at 3552 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM, on July 5, 2019. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 2, 2019