SHANTEL SMITH Shantel Smith, 39 passed away on October 24, 2019. Her family will begin to greet friends at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at the Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 For Full obituary please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 30, 2019