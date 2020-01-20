Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Dorothy Gruwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Dorothy Gruwell December 1, 1944 - January 1, 2020 A kind and wonderful soul was set free on New Year's Day 2020. Ms. Sharon Dorothy Gruwell was born in Stockton, California to her parents Melvin and Iva Gruwell on December 1, 1944. She graduated from Stagg High School in 1962. She worked for many years with her mother who started Stockton Travel Agency, back when flights had to be gleaned from tiny print in the thick paperback "Official Airline Guide". She took great joy in helping clients and friends plan their travels. She enjoyed working in the travel industry for over 44 years! For herself, her favorite travels were to Africa for safari, many cruises, Paris, Hong Kong, and the many times she traveled to visit her lifelong friend, Greg McMillan in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she also lived for several years. Along with Greg and her fellow lifelong friend, Birgitt (Reisinger) Mayol, she shared many riotous times in Stockton. Her adventurous spirit led her to bartend at the infamous Minotaur Club, groud zero for local color! Wherever she was, near or far, she brought a smile and a laugh from all around her with her positive quick wit, and always a touch of mischief. No one could remember how it was that she ended up with glasses made of bent forks that belonged to Cindy Lauper! She loved her many pets, even the rescue Chihuahua, who upon arriving with her to her new home, promptly gave birth to a litter of pups on Sharon's comfy bed! Sharon was an avid and accomplished baker, candy maker, seamstress, knitter, and needle-pointer and loved to collect yarn...a LOT of Yarn! She had a notorious sweet tooth and always seemed to have a "collection" of See's Candies stashed about her home...doctor's orders be damned! Her life was represented by the many eclectic things she collected from her travels or simply things she found that pleased her. Amongst those was a poem on a four inch folded paper tucked away in a small file, found by Greg and Birgitt as they reminisced over her many treasures. It was entitled, "Miss Me-But Let Me Go" "When I came to the end of the road And the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little-but not too long, And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me-but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, And each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, Go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, Miss me-but let me go." Sharon, wherever you are now, we hope the See's Candies store never closes and the clouds are made of yarn! Rest in peace sweet lady!

