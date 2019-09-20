Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON PORTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHARON PORTER Sharon Porter, of Santa Fe, died September 18, 2019. She was survived by her spouse, James (Jim) Porter. She graduated from the University of Texas and the University of Illinois majoring in art. Sharon overcame many adversities to become a strong willed, principled, positive person who was passionate and zestful for justice, peace, and the environment. Sharon had a wiry sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining her many friends. Her artistic creations spanned her lifetime including paintings & textiles enhancing our lives through her art. Her many interests and activities included her love of arts & crafts, nature, and learning about different cultures. She was a passionate supporter of the disadvantaged and less fortunate as well as several social and environmental causes. She leaves us with many beautiful memories and teachings that will be blessings to us all. May she rest in peace that's so well deserve Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019

