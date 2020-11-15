SHAYLOR WALKER ALLEY (WALKER)
Born 3/15/1999
Walker left this world far too soon on Saturday November 7, 2020. His sweetness, kindness, smile, and beautiful, blue eyes are missed by all who love him. We remember his love for his dogs Kobold and Goblin. We will miss his ever-present attempts to keep his cars running. He loved music, writing, poetry, boxing, and spending time with people he loved. His burden is lifted now and he has peace.
The joy that he brought to this world is carried in the hearts of his sister Madeleine, his mother Mawgie (Eric), his father Shaylor (Kate), his brother Johnny and step-siblings Sydney and Skye. His gifts are also carried by his large, extended family and many friends. There are no words to express the sorrow we all feel but he will forever be in our hearts.
We love you, Walker.
Donations in his memory can be made in his honor to: The Sky Center Suicide Intervention: nmsip.org/skycenter/
also, NMDOG Rescue: nmdog.org