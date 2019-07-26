SHERRIE JANICE MONTOYA, WOLF Sherrie Janice Montoya, "Wolf", born January 29th, 1970 - July 20th, 2019. An unexpected death to her parents Joann and Perro Ortega as well as her partner Natalie Martinez, her four children and four grandchildren. Jan had a deep love for her family and friends. Please join us in saying our final goodbyes at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 with a Rosary at St Anne's church at 7:30. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 30th at 10:00 also at St. Anne's. Please visit our online guestbook for Sherrie at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 28, 2019