SHIRLEY FARRAR KINCHELOE Shirley Farrar Kincheloe, 79, of Santa Fe and Silver City, NM passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on October 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She met her Lord and Savior with a smile on her face. Her last words were "I Love You". Shirley was born in Silver City, NM to William and Gertrude Farrar on September 7, 1940. She grew up in Buckhorn, NM where her parents owned and operated a grocery store and gas station. They also raised chickens and turkeys. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William M. and Gertrude S, Farrar of Silver City, NM. She is survived by her three daughters Jana Kincheloe, Julie Kincheloe and Hayley Del Rio and husband Moises Del Rio, four grandsons, Cameron, Tyler, Kyden and Jordon all of Santa Fe. She is also survived by her beloved aunt, Betty Jane Tutor of Las Cruces, NM. Shirley worked for NM State Corrections Department for many years as a computer programmer/ Analyst before moving to El Paso Energy Corp, of El Paso TX and Houston TX. She retired early in order to care for her ailing parents. Shirley loved to crochet, quilting, the outdoors, sunsets, rain, the sound of water and a good cup of coffee. But most of all she loved her daughters and always had their back, unconditionally. She was a gererous, humble, quiet, soft-spoken lady but also as tough as nails. Anyone that knew her loved her and her beautiful smile. She will be missed greatly. The world was a better place with her in it. Shirley was laid to rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Gila, NM next to her parents. The family would like to thank Del Corazon Hospice for all their love and support, especially Diana Portillo, her CNA, companion, friend and confidant along with Tony Engleman, her nurse. Thank you, Leon Lujan, for the tireless love and all you did to make her home stay easier and better. Thank you, Moises Del Rio for your love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Del Corazon hospice in Santa Fe, NM.

